Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.