Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $52.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

