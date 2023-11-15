Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $291.62 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.