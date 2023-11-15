Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 136 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £199.92 ($245.51).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

SBRE opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.03 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 168 ($2.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.50 million, a PE ratio of 4,926.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 154 ($1.89) to GBX 157 ($1.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 139.60 ($1.71).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

