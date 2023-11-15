Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 million, a PE ratio of -302.42 and a beta of 1.18. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

