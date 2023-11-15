Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Globalstar from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.39 on Friday. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Globalstar by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Globalstar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 92.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

