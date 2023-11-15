Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $4.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.92. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Grab’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grab will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

