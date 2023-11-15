Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

