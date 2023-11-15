Haverford Trust Co Acquires 19,807 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $228,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,351,000 after buying an additional 4,278,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.