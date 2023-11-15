HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Novavax Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $589.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,778,000 after buying an additional 576,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 46.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,039 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,834,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

