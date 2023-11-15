HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shattuck Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

