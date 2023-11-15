HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.13. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,713,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 1,901,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,600.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

