HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.22. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

