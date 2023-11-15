Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.44

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 15954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

