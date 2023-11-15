Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Hormel Foods worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.