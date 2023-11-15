Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.18.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$5.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.51. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

