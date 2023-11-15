Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 17th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.35%.
Huize Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Huize has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.08.
Separately, TheStreet raised Huize from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Huize Company Profile
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
