Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 17th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Huize has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huize Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Free Report ) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Huize from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

