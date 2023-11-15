ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.68

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 19088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

