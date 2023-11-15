ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.68

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 19088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICL. Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

