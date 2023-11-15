Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

IMO opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

