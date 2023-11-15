Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Information Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISV. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of ISV opened at C$20.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.22 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.