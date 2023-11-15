Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires 289 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,860 ($35.12) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,150.31).

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,898.50 ($35.59) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,719 ($33.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,881.50 ($47.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,767.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,287.62.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.21) to GBX 3,050 ($37.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,824.55 ($46.97).

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.