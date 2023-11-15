InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVT. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.