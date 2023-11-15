iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 550,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,544 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,320,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

