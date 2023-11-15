John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of John Bean Technologies worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

