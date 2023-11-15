Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

