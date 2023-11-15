Jonathan Davis Buys 48 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 48 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($181.55).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 313.20 ($3.85) on Wednesday. Rotork plc has a 1-year low of GBX 276.40 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 309.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.21).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

