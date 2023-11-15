Kaizen Financial Strategies Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.6% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

