Kenton Jarvis Acquires 39 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 393 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £153.27 ($188.22).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 34 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($181.21).
- On Monday, September 11th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 35 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($185.68).
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 415.30 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 409.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,921.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 320.50 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.16).
Analyst Ratings Changes
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
