Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,659 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,539 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco grew its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

