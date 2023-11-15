Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 166,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

