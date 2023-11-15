Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of WEN opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

