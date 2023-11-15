Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

