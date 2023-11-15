Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,602 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.