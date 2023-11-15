Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

