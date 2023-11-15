Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter worth $213,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

