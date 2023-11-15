Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

DraftKings Profile



DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

