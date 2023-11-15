Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

