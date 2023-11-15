Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

