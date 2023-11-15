Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on J. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

J opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

