Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,778,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.