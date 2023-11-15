Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $648,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

