Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.