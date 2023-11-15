Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

