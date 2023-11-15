Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OXY opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $74.84.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

