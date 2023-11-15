Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 105 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.43% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

RTH opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.72. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $152.26 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $171.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

VanEck Retail ETF Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

