Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 399 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 930.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

