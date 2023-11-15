Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 711 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.