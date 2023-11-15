Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

