KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,428 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 9.9 %

KEY stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

